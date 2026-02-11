Rada passes bill on nationwide minute of silence

The Verkhovna Rada has passed as a whole a bill that strengthens the state policy on national remembrance and introduces new mechanisms to honor citizens killed as a result of Russia’s armed aggression.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Details

The law clarifies the mechanisms for holding nationwide memorial events and for using public alert systems. In effect, the law enshrines at the state level a daily ritual of remembrance, lawmakers noted.

The bill was supported by 260 MPs.

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The bill provides for establishing a nationwide minute of silence for compatriots killed as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine. It will be held daily at 9:00 a.m.

Also, every year on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence and the "Light a Candle" action will be held.

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Background

Since February 2025, a nationwide minute of silence has been announced daily at 09:00 a.m. in the Kyiv Metro.

Since September 2025, traffic on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv has been stopped every day at 9:00 a.m. during the nationwide minute of silence, but the restriction does not apply during an air raid alert.

Also in Bucha in the Kyiv region, traffic is blocked every day at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Polova and Enerhetykiv streets during the nationwide minute of silence.

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