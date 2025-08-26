Man with toy gun "declared minute of silence" in Vinnytsia: police detained him. PHOTO

On the morning of 26 August, a man with a gun in his hand held a minute of silence at one of the city's intersections in memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers detained him.

This was reported by the police of Vinnytsia region, Censor.NET informs.

A video of the incident was posted on Telegram channels on Tuesday, 26 August.

Employees of the Vinnytsia District Police Department identified the man. He was a local resident. The gun in his hands was a toy gun.

The man was taken to the police station and then to a medical facility.

The detainee has mental disorders, law enforcement sources told Suspilne.

