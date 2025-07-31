ENG
News Photo Moment of silence Protests against the NABU and SAPO law
Participants of rally for restoration of NABU and SAPO independence in Kyiv honor fallen defenders with minute of silence. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kyiv, participants of the rally for the restoration of the independence of NABU and SAP honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian servicemen with a minute of silence.

The video was posted on Facebook by Liubov Shipovich, Censor.NET reports.

Photo – Radio Svoboda.

Recall that on the evening of July 30, ahead of the Verkhovna Rada vote on the presidential bill No. 13533, which restores the powers of NABU and SAPO, people took to the streets in several Ukrainian cities to protest.

Watch more: Rally in support of adoption of bill on restoring independence of NABU began near Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO+PHOTOS

