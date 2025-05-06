"Infantry" memorial unveiled near Arch of Freedom of Ukrainian People in Kyiv. PHOTOS

A memorial sign titled "INFANTRY" has been unveiled near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People in Kyiv. This is the first element of the future Alley of Ukraine’s Defenders.

"The imprint of an infantryman’s boot in the ground means a great deal. No matter how much weaponry, technology, effort or planning exists — until an infantryman’s foot presses into the soil, that land cannot be considered protected, cannot be considered ours, inviolable, or sovereign," said Major General Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the unveiling ceremony.

What does the memorial sign mean?

Beneath the imprint of combat boots on the memorial, a battlefield map is depicted — with elevation lines and a defensive line. It symbolizes the daily fight of the infantry for Ukraine’s right to independence.

"Infantry is the vanguard of our state’s sovereignty. Day by day, step by step, side by side, the footprints of our infantry are writing the history of Ukraine’s independence," emphasized Colonel Oleh Honcharuk, Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.









The "Infantry" memorial is a joint project of the Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces and the Cultural Forces platform. It is the first memorial installed along the Alley of Ukraine’s Defenders.

