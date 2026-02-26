During his work in Eastern direction, Syrskyi presented awards to service members. PHOTOS

During his work in the Eastern direction, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine awarded servicemembers for courage, professionalism, and resilience on the most difficult sections of the front. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, nearly 230,000 defenders of Ukraine have received state awards.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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"During my work in the Eastern direction, I awarded servicemembers of corps, separate assault regiments, and battalions carrying out combat missions on the most difficult sections of the front," he wrote.

Honouring the best soldiers

For personal courage, resilience, professionalism, and effective actions in the fight against the Russian aggressor, he presented the best warriors with state awards and distinctions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Recognizing the heroism of our warriors is a way to honor exceptional personal merit, bravery in carrying out combat missions, and the defense of the state," Syrskyi stressed.

How many soldiers received awards from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

From February 2024 to the present, more than 123,000 military personnel have been awarded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's awards.

In total, during four years of full-scale invasion, almost 230,000 defenders have been awarded the Commander-in-Chief's decorations.

"Armed Forces, National Guard. Infantry, Airborne Forces, Special Forces. I am proud of and sincerely thank every soldier for their service. You are an example to follow. We are working together for a common goal. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi emphasised.













