Enemy strikes Kherson: death toll rises to 4 (updated). PHOTO

Today, 1 March, at around 13:20, Russian terrorists shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed as a result of the enemy strikes. Two more Kherson residents were wounded and are currently in hospital.

"The information is being verified," said the head of the region.

See more: Consequences of enemy strike on Kharkiv: three victims. PHOTO

Updated information

According to updated information, two elderly women who were standing near the entrance to a building were killed by Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district.

"Two other residents—an 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man—suffered blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition. At this moment, doctors are fighting for the lives of the victims," the statement said.

"An 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, who were seriously injured by a Russian strike on the Korabelnyi district, died in hospital," Prokudin added later.











