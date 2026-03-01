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Consequences of enemy strike on Kharkiv: three victims. PHOTO
On the morning of 1 March, Russians attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. Hits were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Saltivskyi districts of the city. Two fires broke out.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast.
One of the strikes caused a fire in a nine-story dormitory building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. A window frame on the ninth floor burned, as well as a generator and rubbish in the courtyard. The fire covered an area of 10 square metres.
According to preliminary data, three women were injured.
Consequences of the attack
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