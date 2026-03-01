One person was killed and four were injured as result of enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO
The enemy continues to terrorise communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. On the night of 1 March, the enemy attacked three districts 10 times with drones and artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol itself and the Pokrovsk community were targeted. A private house and a car were damaged. A woman was injured.
In the Synelnykove district, the Slavhorodska and Mezhivska communities were hit. Homes were destroyed. Unfortunately, one man was killed. Another man and woman were injured.
In the Novooleksandrivka community in the Dniprovskyi district, two houses were damaged. A man was injured.
Consequences of the attack
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