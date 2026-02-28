Three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were under attack by Russian Federation: two wounded

Throughout the day on February 28, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times, using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets were under attack.

Damaged businesses, high-rise buildings, and a private house. Cars and a garage were on fire.

Synelnykove

In the Shakhtarsk and Pokrovske communities in the Synelnykove district, a dozen houses and excavators were destroyed.

Two men were wounded as a result of the shelling.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the enemy attacked the Zelenodolsk community.