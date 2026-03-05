Enemy launched massive attack on Kryvyi Rih, striking emergency services in Synelnykove district (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 5 March, the enemy shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Kryvyi Rih, Verkhivtseve, the Pokrovske and Nikopol districts were hit, two people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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Kryvyi Rih was attacked by UAVs at night

The enemy carried out a suicide attack on the city. Fifteen drones were shot down in the sky, according to the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Infrastructure facilities were seriously damaged and fires broke out. All emergency services were dispatched to the scene. By 7 a.m., the fires had been extinguished, and the elimination of other consequences is ongoing. A kindergarten and private houses were damaged, and the investigation is continuing," the report said.

Strikes on districts

Transport infrastructure was damaged in Verkhivtsi, Kamyanskyi district. Two men, aged 38 and 45, were injured. They will be treated at home.

In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovska community was hit.

"The Russians shelled the building of the fire and rescue unit in the Synelnykivskyi district: no emergency workers were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

The enemy attack caused a fire in a residential area: private homes, farm buildings and cars were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the Pokrovske community were affected. A house was damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians carried out more than 20 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region during the day: a woman was wounded, houses and schools were damaged

Consequences of the attacks











