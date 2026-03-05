Strike UAVs attacked southern Odesa region: buildings destroyed and vehicles damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 5 March, the enemy once again shelled the south of the Odesa region with strike UAVs. A fire broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kipper.

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"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of an inactive recreation centre. The fire engulfed wooden houses," the report said.

The UAV strikes also partially destroyed a nearby four-storey building and damaged civilian vehicles.

"Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires that broke out. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kipper said.

Consequences of the attack





