ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Photo Shelling of Odessa region
1 148 0

Strike UAVs attacked southern Odesa region: buildings destroyed and vehicles damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 5 March, the enemy once again shelled the south of the Odesa region with strike UAVs. A fire broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kipper.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of an inactive recreation centre. The fire engulfed wooden houses," the report said.

The UAV strikes also partially destroyed a nearby four-storey building and damaged civilian vehicles.

"Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires that broke out. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kipper said.

Consequences of the attack 

Drone attack on Odesa region: fires and destruction, no casualties
Drone attack on Odesa region: fires and destruction, no casualties
Drone attack on Odesa region: fires and destruction, no casualties

Author: 

drone (2717) shoot out (17557) Odesa region (1098)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 