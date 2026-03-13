Six people injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region: educational institution, village council and outpatient clinic attacked. PHOTO (updated)

Today, 13 March 2026, Russian troops struck settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft, artillery, mortars, MLRS, and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

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As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., six civilians had been confirmed injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Strike on Darivka

At about 11:00 a.m., the enemy shelled the village of Daryivka with artillery. Five employees of the village council sustained injuries and acute stress reactions.

Watch more: Occupiers shelled 46 settlements in the Kherson region: 2 people were killed and 12 more were wounded. VIDEO

According to the regional military administration, a 27-year-old man suffered blast injuries, a head wound, and an acute stress reaction as a result of the enemy strike.

Four other women, aged 39, 54, 47, and 35, were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

Shelling of Blahovishchenske

One person was injured in Blahovishchenske as a result of artillery shelling. The regional military administration reported a 58-year-old man had come under enemy fire. He suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head, arm, and leg.

Attack on an ambulance

In addition, the regional military administration said that at about 1:30 p.m. in the Mylove community, Russians attacked an ambulance team with a UAV. The enemy directed a drone at medics who had arrived in response to a call. The vehicle was damaged in the strike. Fortunately, no one was injured.





Damage

Private houses, an educational institution, the village council building, an outpatient clinic and vehicles were reported damaged.

Read more: Russia shelled Kherson and region with artillery and drones throughout day: one person killed, casualties reported

Updated information

Later, Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that at about 2:30 p.m., near the village of Nova Kamianka, the occupiers attacked a 52-year-old woman with an FPV drone on a road. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.