SSU has detained designers in Kyiv who were helping ruscists to repair damaged oil refineries. PHOTOS

The Security Service has foiled yet another attempt by Russian agents to obtain cutting-edge Ukrainian technology in the fuel and energy sector.

Following a series of operations in Kyiv, the head of a department and two engineers from a design company were detained; they had been using specialised software to restore oil and gas industry facilities in the Russian Federation, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The investigation established that the suspects were carrying out orders for an engineering firm belonging to the aggressor state, which is involved in the reconstruction of sanctioned, damaged Russian oil refineries.

For money from the Russians, Kyiv-based designers developed project documentation for the repair of technological systems and units at Russian oil refineries.

To prepare the relevant drawings, diagrams and operating procedures, the designers used the latest IT products.

According to SSU cyber experts, the suspects used private chat rooms in messaging apps and email to communicate with Russian clients.

Security Service officers documented the suspects’ crimes and arrested them at their homes.

During searches, smartphones and computer equipment containing evidence of illegal activity were seized from the detainees.

SSU investigators have now informed them of the charges against them: aiding an aggressor state, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert. They face up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.



















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