State Bureau of Investigation is investigating 2,780 cases against traitors and collaborators — 1,300 indictments are already in court. INFOGRAPHICS

The State Bureau of Investigation systematically exposes people who have betrayed Ukraine or are collaborating with the enemy.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, SBI investigators have been investigating 2,780 criminal proceedings for crimes against the national security of the state. In particular, 1,895 proceedings relate to treason, 696 to collaboration, 46 to aiding the aggressor state and other crimes, Censor.NET reports.

As of the beginning of October 2025, 1,519 people have been notified of suspicion, 515 are wanted, 1,351 are being investigated for involvement in treason, and 1,301 indictments have already been sent to court.

Among the latest results are actual prison sentences for defectors who went over to the enemy and collaborators who voluntarily served the occupation administrations. In particular, a former employee of a penal colony in the Kherson region who served the occupiers was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the former head of the Genichesk district court was sentenced to life imprisonment, and a collaborator who worked for the enemy in the Kherson region was sentenced to 8 years in prison.



Д



See more: SSU exposed agents’ couple "hunting" for secret developments in Ukrainian defence industry. PHOTOS