Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: five people wounded, including child and two men in serious condition. PHOTO
Throughout the day on 27 March, Russian forces launched nearly 50 attacks on the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using drones and artillery, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the communities of Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske. A hairdressing salon, a shop, a petrol station, cars, and both apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.
A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling and has been hospitalised in a serious condition.
An 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man were also injured – they will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community came under attack. Private homes there have been damaged.
A 37-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians targeted the district centre, as well as the Hrushivka and Novopillia communities. Infrastructure has been damaged.
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