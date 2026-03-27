Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: five people wounded, including child and two men in serious condition. PHOTO

Throughout the day on 27 March, Russian forces launched nearly 50 attacks on the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using drones and artillery, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the communities of Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske. A hairdressing salon, a shop, a petrol station, cars, and both apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.

A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling and has been hospitalised in a serious condition.

See more: Russians attacked Dnipro and four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people injured. PHOTO

An 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man were also injured – they will receive outpatient treatment.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community came under attack. Private homes there have been damaged.

A 37-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

See more: Russia shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: a 17-year-old girl was injured. PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians targeted the district centre, as well as the Hrushivka and Novopillia communities. Infrastructure has been damaged.