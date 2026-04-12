A construction hoarding has recently appeared around Yalta Seaport. This marks the start of a long-planned large-scale project, which local residents have repeatedly opposed.

This was reported by the Centre for National Resistance, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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A gambling zone instead of a passenger terminal

According to the CNR, Vladimir Putin’s long-time friend, billionaire Arkady Rotenberg, is behind this.

It is noted that the Russian authorities plan to build a gambling zone on the site of the passenger terminal, featuring casinos, hotels, spa complexes and entertainment facilities. Local residents, on the other hand, have demanded the restoration of normal operations at the ferry terminal and passenger transport services.

What is known about the construction of the gaming zone

Censor.NET reports that the idea of building a gambling zone in Crimea first emerged in 2019, when it was planned for the village of Katsiveli. The main investor was the company LLC "Infrastructure Projects Management Company", linked to Arkady Rotenberg’s circle through previous projects.

In July 2024, the State Duma and the Federation Council passed a law allowing the zone to be relocated directly to the Yalta seaport. Shortly afterwards, the site was put up for sale by the occupying authorities and purchased by the Moscow-based company "Black Sea Development".

"This story continues the pattern of redistributing strategic assets in the occupied territory to benefit entities close to the Kremlin elite," the CNR added.