Liubotyn under massive UAV attack: three casualties. PHOTOS

On the night of 16 April, the Russians launched a massive drone attack on Liubotyn in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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The strike was likely carried out by ten "Geran-2" UAVs. An enterprise was hit. A fire broke out on the premises as a result of the strikes.

A 51-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured. Two security guards suffered acute stress reactions.

Consequences of the enemy attack







