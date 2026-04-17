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News Photo Drone attack on the Kharkiv region
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Liubotyn under massive UAV attack: three casualties. PHOTOS

On the night of 16 April, the Russians launched a massive drone attack on Liubotyn in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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The strike was likely carried out by ten "Geran-2" UAVs. An enterprise was hit. A fire broke out on the premises as a result of the strikes.

A 51-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured. Two security guards suffered acute stress reactions.

Consequences of the enemy attack

The strike on Lyubotin on 17 April
The strike on Lyubotin on 17 April
The strike on Lyubotin on 17 April
The strike on Lyubotin on 17 April

Author: 

drone (2834) Kharkiv region (1843) Kharkivskyy district (611) Lyubotyn (3)
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