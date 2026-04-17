Liubotyn under massive UAV attack: three casualties. PHOTOS
On the night of 16 April, the Russians launched a massive drone attack on Liubotyn in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
The strike was likely carried out by ten "Geran-2" UAVs. An enterprise was hit. A fire broke out on the premises as a result of the strikes.
A 51-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured. Two security guards suffered acute stress reactions.
Consequences of the enemy attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password