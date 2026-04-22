Road rage incident involving gunfire in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv: man injured, shooter detained. PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 April, a dispute broke out between a driver and a pedestrian in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, during which the driver fired his weapon at the victim on approximately three occasions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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The man fired several shots

As noted, the Darnytskyi Police Department received a report that an unknown individual had fired several shots at a passer-by on Kamianska Street. Officers from Special Purpose Police Regiment No. 1 and a patrol police crew immediately arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers detained a local resident and seized a rubber bullet launcher from him.

Details

It has been established that a dispute arose between the offender, who was driving a car, and a pedestrian. The latter was crossing the road in an unauthorised place and the driver made a remark to him, after which an argument broke out between the men. Subsequently, the driver took out a weapon and fired several shots at the man. As a result of the incident, the Kyiv resident sustained injuries to his leg and back.

Investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural guidance of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office, investigators informed the suspect that he was suspected of an offence under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism accompanied by particular audacity, committed using an object prepared in advance to cause bodily harm. The offence carries a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment.







