Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack, two people killed, two more wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk district

A high-rise building was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk, two private houses and two cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, a private house and a car were damaged; in Bilenke, one person was injured. In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and one injured, and 13 private houses were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times.









See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 2 districts under attack, one person killed, others wounded. PHOTOS