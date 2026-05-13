Day in Donetsk Oblast: 2 districts under attack, one person killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 12 May 2026, Russian forces shelled two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, a private house was damaged in Sviatohirsk. In Mykolaivka, one person was wounded and five high-rise buildings were damaged; in Orikhuvatka, 11 private houses were destroyed and two were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, a non-residential building and a car were damaged; in Malotaranivka, one person was killed and one injured. In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, one person was injured and a car was damaged. In Shavrove, Oleksandrivka community, a car was damaged. In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 3 dead, 6 wounded, occupiers shelled region 15 times. PHOTOS

Bakhmut district

It is reported that private houses were damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

Consequences











See more: Day in Donetsk region: Four people killed, three wounded. PHOTOS