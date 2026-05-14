Consequences of night-time UAV attack on Poltava Oblast: transport company in Kremenchuk has been damaged, and unknown substance has been detected in water bodies. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 May, Russian "Geran-2" UAVs attacked Kremenchuk. The city was also hit by ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitali Diakivnych, the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the strikes in Kremenchuk, more than 10 vehicles and the storage facilities of a transport company were damaged.

In the Kremenchuk district, two private houses and outbuildings were damaged," the prosecutor’s office stated.







Read more: Night strike on Kremenchuk: destruction at enterprises and in residential sector

An unknown substance was detected in a reservoir in the Kremenchuk community

Following a massive rocket attack in the Kremenchuk community of Poltava region, the fisheries patrol discovered an unknown substance on the surface of the Kamianskyi reservoir. Its origin is currently being established.

The Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Poltava Regional State Administration, the SSU, the police, the environmental inspectorate, the Kremenchuk District Administration of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, and other services are involved in assessing the situation. Investigations are ongoing at the site to determine the possible consequences.

Also, in the city itself, residents noticed black puddles during the rain. This is likely linked to the aftermath of the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kremenchuk and the surrounding area.

See more: Massive Russian strike: fatalities, dozens injured and search for missing in Kyiv. PHOTOS







