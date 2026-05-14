Night strike on Kremenchuk: destruction at enterprises and in residential sector

On the night of May 13–14, the Poltava region came under a combined attack by the Russian Federation. In the Kremenchuk district, industrial facilities, warehouses, vehicles, and private homes were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Regional State Administration.

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The attack damaged industrial equipment at a manufacturing plant, as well as vehicles and warehouse facilities at a trucking company.

Damage to and destruction of private homes was also reported at two locations.

Dyakivnych noted that no information regarding the victims had been received.

A massive combined strike on May 14

Overnight, the Russian military launched a massive combined strike against cities in Ukraine.

The brunt of the attack fell on Kyiv. The following were recorded:

destruction of residential buildings;

fires caused by falling debris;

partial collapses of high-rise buildings;

There may be people trapped under the rubble.

Other regions were also targeted: Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv. In addition, the Odesa region was attacked.

Read more: Four people killed in Russian strike on Poltava region. Two-day period of mourning has been declared (clarification)