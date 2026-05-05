Four people killed in Russian strike on Poltava region. Two-day period of mourning has been declared (clarification)

May 5 and 6 have been declared days of mourning in the Poltava region for those killed in the enemy strike on gas production facilities.

This was announced on Telegram by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The death toll has risen

According to updated information, five people have now been killed as a result of the Russian attack. Among them are three employees of an oil and gas company and two rescue workers.

As of this hour, 37 people are known to have been injured. Some of them are in critical condition.

Read more: Enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. 3,480 customers are without gas

Updated information

According to updated information, one employee of an oil and gas company was killed in the Kharkiv region. As of now, the death toll in the Poltava region stands at four people.

Background

It was previously reported that Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people were killed and over 30 injured. 3,480 customers are without gas.

Rescue workers Dmytro Skryl and Hero of Ukraine Viktor Kuzmenko were killed in a second Russian missile strike on the Poltava region; three people are in critical condition.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack. The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.

On the morning of 5 May, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. A number of districts in the city were attacked.

Read more: Attack on Poltava region: 2 dead and 12 injured, 5-year-old child is in hospital’s intensive care unit (updated)