Russians struck locomotive in Kharkiv region during night. PHOTO

Last night, the enemy continued to launch targeted strikes on the railway network, this time in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, a shunting locomotive was hit.

"Thanks to the work of monitoring centres, which operated in enhanced mode across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the locomotive crew left the diesel locomotive in time and took shelter," the statement said.

It is noted that no one was injured.

Attacks on "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that a total of four locomotives were damaged over these two days as a result of the massive attacks.

What preceded

As a reminder, during the massive attack on Ukraine on 13 May, Russian troops carried out 23 strikes on "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities in various regions of the country. Bridges, depots, energy infrastructure and rolling stock came under fire.