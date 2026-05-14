Unexploded cluster munitions found in Poltava region following Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Unexploded cluster munitions have been discovered in the Poltava region following overnight Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Poltava regional police.

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The police stated that the cluster munitions posed a deadly threat to the civilian population.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

Bomb disposal experts defused the munitions in accordance with safety protocols.

The seized munitions were transported to a special site for subsequent destruction.

As a result of the Russian attack, business premises, vehicles and private homes in several locations were damaged.

There is currently no information on casualties.

Police investigators and SSU officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling as yet another war crime by the Russian Federation.

See more: Consequences of night-time UAV attack on Poltava Oblast: transport company in Kremenchuk has been damaged, and unknown substance has been detected in water bodies. PHOTOS











