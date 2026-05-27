Russians struck cemetery in Chernihiv region, one person has been injured. PHOTOS

In Snovsk, in the Chernihiv region, Russian forces struck a cemetery with drones; a woman was injured and the Alley of Heroes was damaged.

This was reported on 26 May by Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koryukivka District Military Administration, according toCensor.NET.

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Photo: Pavlo Miroshnychenko, Facebook

“For an hour, from 12:40 to 13:40, the Russians shelled the town of Snovsk using drones. Three strikes were recorded. The strikes hit transport infrastructure and the local cemetery,” he said.

According to Miroshnychenko, graves and monuments in the cemetery have been damaged. A 40-year-old local woman who was there at the time was injured. She was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds and is due to be transferred to a regional medical facility for treatment.

Photo: Pavlo Miroshnychenko, Facebook

As reported by the Snivsk City Council, the enemy specifically targeted the Alley of Heroes in Snivsk.

“Even the cemetery where our defenders rest has become a target for Russian drones. This is further proof that the enemy is not only waging war against towns and villages – it is waging war against humanity, memory and the very right of Ukrainians to live on their own land,” the city council stated.

Photo: Pavlo Miroshnychenko, Facebook

Work to restore the burial sites will begin once the relevant authorities give the go-ahead and the security situation allows.

Buildings in the city have also been damaged. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

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