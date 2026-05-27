Russians attacked post office in Izium – man was injured. PHOTOS
On May 27, a Russian drone attacked the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region, striking a post office. As a result of the strike, a 54-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction, and a fire broke out at the scene.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
- A post office has come under attack by the occupiers.
- After being struck by an enemy UAV, a 54-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.
- A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by emergency responders.
As noted, two operational units of the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer were deployed to address the aftermath of the enemy attack.
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