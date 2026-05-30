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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Russia launched massive drone attack on Shostka district. PHOTOS

During the night, the enemy launched another massive drone strike on the Shostka district. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and transport have been damaged; clean-up operations are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hrihorov.

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"Defence forces managed to destroy some of the enemy drones. However, unfortunately, there were hits. Preliminary reports indicate there were no fatalities or injuries," the statement reads.

There is destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure. Residential and non-residential buildings, administrative premises, and transport have been damaged.

"Work to deal with the aftermath of the attack has been ongoing since last night. All necessary services are working on the ground. People are being provided with the necessary assistance.
The extent of the damage is being assessed," added Hrihorov.

Consequences of the attack

Massive drone attack on Shostka
Massive drone attack on Shostka
Massive drone attack on Shostka

Author: 

drone (2703) shoot out (17471) Sumy region (1814) Shostkynskyy district (105)
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