Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia’s industrial infrastructure: two injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 30 May, Russian forces launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region using strike drones. The industrial infrastructure of the regional capital came under fire, resulting in one casualty.

According to Censor.NET, this nwas reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Air defence forces were deployed in the region. Residents were urged to remain in safe places until the all-clear was given.

Explosions were heard at around 08:00 – Russian troops are attacking Zaporizhzhia’s industrial infrastructure.

Consequences of the attack

According to preliminary information, a 40-year-old man was injured in the attack.

According to Fedorov, the victim is in a serious condition. Medical staff are providing him with all necessary assistance.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

Fedorov later reported that another person had been injured as a result of the strike.

"As a result of the enemy strikes, industrial buildings and nearby residential buildings have been damaged," the statement said.

Update

At 9:13 a.m., Fedorov reported the death of one of the victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.



"The man was fatally wounded in the Russian strike on the regional capital," the statement said.

It has also been reported that a 24-year-old man sought medical attention. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: 15 injured (updated). PHOTOS









