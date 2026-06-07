Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia and Balabyne: three dead, several injured (updated). PHOTO
On the morning of 7 June 2026, Russian forces attacked the village of Balabyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
Preliminary reports indicate that two people have been killed.
Strikes on Zaporizhzhia
It is also reported that the Russians are continuing their drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia.
An enemy drone damaged an infrastructure facility. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.
No further information regarding the enemy attacks is available at this time.
Updated information
According to the latest reports, three people have been killed and a woman injured in an enemy attack on the village of Balabine.
Private homes have been damaged.
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