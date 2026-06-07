Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia and Balabyne: three dead, several injured (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 7 June 2026, Russian forces attacked the village of Balabyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that two people have been killed.

Watch more: In morning, Russian troops carried out at least 8 strikes on Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed. Child among injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Strikes on Zaporizhzhia

It is also reported that the Russians are continuing their drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

An enemy drone damaged an infrastructure facility. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.

No further information regarding the enemy attacks is available at this time.

Updated information

According to the latest reports, three people have been killed and a woman injured in an enemy attack on the village of Balabine.



Private homes have been damaged.



