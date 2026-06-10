In Odesa region, wanted offender fled check and ran over border guard. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the Odesa–Reni road, during a document check, a database alert indicated that the 31-year-old driver was wanted for breaching military registration regulations.

After being informed that further checks were required, the offender ignored the border guards’ lawful orders to stop, made a sharp U-turn and ran over a military officer, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of the incident, the border guard sustained injuries and was hospitalised. The offender was soon apprehended in the village of Sarata in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

Law enforcement officers also established that the detainee is a defendant in a robbery case and was due to appear in court that day.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the hit-and-run incident. In addition, an administrative report was drawn up against the man.









See more: Transfer to border for $13,000 blocked: three participants in scheme detained in Odesa region. PHOTOS