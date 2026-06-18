Bodies of 522 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS
As part of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 522 deceased individuals, whom the Russian side claims were Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The bodies were successfully repatriated following joint efforts by staff from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other agencies of Ukraine’s security and defence sector," the statement reads.
Investigators from law enforcement agencies and expert units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will carry out the necessary examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies
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