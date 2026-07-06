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Ruscists attacked "Nova Poshta" sorting terminal in Dnipro. PHOTOS
This morning, Russian occupiers attacked the Nova Poshta terminal in Dnipro.
This was reported by the company’s press office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"There were no fatalities or injuries. A fire broke out following the strike, which was quickly brought under control. Detailed information regarding the damaged cargo will be established once the emergency services have completed their work," the statement reads.
The consequences of the Russian attack were also disclosed by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Hanzha.
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