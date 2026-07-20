FSB agents who carried out terrorist attack in Kamianets-Podilskyi have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 years’ imprisonment. PHOTOS

Based on evidence gathered by the Security Service, two FSB agents who had planned to detonate a homemade bomb near the TCR building in Kamianets-Podilskyi in February 2025 have been sentenced to prison terms.

SSU officers apprehended both perpetrators "red-handed" within 24 hours of the attack and documented their links to the Russian security service, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

As the investigation revealed, the convicted men are a local drug addict and a student at a local vocational college, who was 17 years old at the time of the offence, both of whom had been recruited by the enemy.

The Russian agents recruited both suspects via a Telegram channel advertising ‘easy money’. The perpetrators acted independently of one another but followed instructions from a single FSB handler.

Following his instructions, the underage agent constructed a homemade explosive device with remote activation and filled it with metal nuts to increase its destructive power.

The perpetrator then left the homemade bomb in a pre-prepared hiding place and ‘reported back’ to the Russian security service officer.

The second traitor was to retrieve the explosives from the hiding place and deliver them to the district military command post for detonation.

To carry out the enemy’s mission, the agent first conducted further reconnaissance near the military facility and installed a concealed telephone camera there with remote access for the FSB.

Fearing that the Russians would eliminate him as an "unnecessary witness", he secretly instructed a courier to deliver the explosive device to the site of the planned terrorist attack disguised as an ordinary postal parcel.

Upon the delivery service employee’s arrival at the ‘location’, the Russians remotely detonated the explosive device, resulting in the man’s death at the scene and injuries of varying severity to seven other people.

During searches of the detainees, mobile phones containing evidence of contact with the FSB were seized, along with tools and components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

On the basis of evidence gathered by Security Service investigators, the court found both agents guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

treason committed under martial law;

a terrorist act resulting in the death of a person;

unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosive substances;

the unlawful manufacture of an explosive substance, committed by a group of persons acting in concert.

The agent who carried out the terrorist attack was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The second traitor, taking into account that he was a minor at the time of the offence, was sentenced by the court to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.







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