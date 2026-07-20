Mobilised deserter was working for Russian Federation and passing on information about Ukrainian military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has detained another Russian agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press office.

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What is known about the traitor?

It is reported that he was a conscript from Zaporizhzhia who had been recruited by the enemy, had left his military unit without authorisation, and was gathering intelligence on the Ukrainian Defence Forces for the Russian Federation.





See more: SSU has detained 16-year-old Russian agent who was directing strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What information did he pass on to the enemy?

As the investigation revealed, Russian intelligence officers were most interested in information about the locations of Ukrainian troops in the frontline areas of our country.

The Russians planned to use this intelligence to prepare new attacks and adjust repeat shelling of the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

"In addition, the ruscists hoped to obtain the personal details of commanders of Ukrainian Armed Forces units carrying out combat missions on the front line," the SSU explained.

In particular, the agent was to gather and pass on to Russian intelligence officers information about the temporary locations of Ukrainian soldiers, their call signs and the bases of subordinate personnel.

Should the enemy obtain such intelligence, it planned to use it to prepare terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage against the Defence Forces.

To carry out his espionage mission, the deserter attempted to ‘leak’ information to the Russians about his own military unit and neighbouring Ukrainian military units.

See more: Russian agents who were directing enemy attacks on one of key TPPs in Dnipropetrovsk region have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Arrest and charges