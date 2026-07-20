Mobilised deserter was working for Russian Federation and passing on information about Ukrainian military personnel in Dnipropetrovsk region, - SSU. PHOTO
The Security Service has detained another Russian agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press office.
What is known about the traitor?
It is reported that he was a conscript from Zaporizhzhia who had been recruited by the enemy, had left his military unit without authorisation, and was gathering intelligence on the Ukrainian Defence Forces for the Russian Federation.
What information did he pass on to the enemy?
As the investigation revealed, Russian intelligence officers were most interested in information about the locations of Ukrainian troops in the frontline areas of our country.
The Russians planned to use this intelligence to prepare new attacks and adjust repeat shelling of the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.
"In addition, the ruscists hoped to obtain the personal details of commanders of Ukrainian Armed Forces units carrying out combat missions on the front line," the SSU explained.
In particular, the agent was to gather and pass on to Russian intelligence officers information about the temporary locations of Ukrainian soldiers, their call signs and the bases of subordinate personnel.
Should the enemy obtain such intelligence, it planned to use it to prepare terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage against the Defence Forces.
To carry out his espionage mission, the deserter attempted to ‘leak’ information to the Russians about his own military unit and neighbouring Ukrainian military units.
Arrest and charges
- SSU officers uncovered the enemy’s plot in good time, systematically documented the agent’s espionage activities and detained him.
- According to the investigation, Russian intelligence officers recruited the conscript through his mother, who was in contact with acquaintances living in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and working for the Russians.
- During searches of the detainee’s premises, a smartphone containing evidence of his collaboration with the enemy was seized.
- Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
- The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
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