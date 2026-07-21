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News Photo Demining of Ukrainian territories
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EOD specialists Maksym Movchan and Anatolii Radkovskyi killed during demining operations in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Yesterday, 20 July, two EOD specialists from the National Police of Ukraine were killed while clearing mines in the Kharkiv region: Police Colonel Maksym Movchan, 39, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Anatolii Radkovskyi, 41.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ communications department.

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The Interior Ministry noted that both men had devoted more than 20 years to serving in the internal affairs agencies and the National Police of Ukraine.

"Every day, they risked their lives clearing Ukrainian land of explosive ordnance and saving others," the statement said.

See more: Farmer in Kyiv region has found warhead of "Kinzhal" missile

the deceased bomb disposal experts

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Interior Ministry (686) Sumy region (1919) Kharkivshchyna (1975) demining (206) Sumskyy district (434)
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