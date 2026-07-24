SSU has exposed two Russian collaborators who activated more than 70 Starlink terminals for ruscists. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has uncovered two more Russian agents in Kyiv who, on behalf of the FSB, were registering Starlink satellite terminals for armed groups in the aggressor state.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were local unemployed individuals who had come to the attention of Russian intelligence officers via Telegram channels advertising ‘easy money’, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

After being recruited, both agents first registered the internet devices in their own names and passed on the relevant details to their FSB handler.

The perpetrators subsequently used fake Ukrainian passports to illegally activate satellite terminals.

To ensure smooth registration, the agents secretly enlisted the help of an employee at one of the post offices, who helped them ‘circumvent’ Starlink’s established verification rules.

In this way, the suspects registered 76 electronic terminals for Russian intelligence officers.

It has been established that the enemy planned to continue gaining access to these satellite systems to adjust missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, as well as to detect electronic warfare equipment protecting the Defence Forces’ frontline positions.

SSU officers arrested the agents at their places of residence. During searches of the detainees’ premises, mobile phones containing evidence of their work for the FSB were found.

Furthermore, during the operation, all Starlink devices illegally registered by the suspects were blocked.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the detainees that they were suspected of high treason. The suspects are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.