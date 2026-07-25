UAVs likely attacked Wildberries’ largest warehouse in Urals. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the morning of 25 July, the Russians reported a drone attack on Wildberries’ largest logistics warehouse in the Urals, located in Yekaterinburg. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.
According to preliminary reports, the drones allegedly attempted to attack the Wildberries warehouse complex in Yekaterinburg. Information regarding the consequences or possible damage is currently being verified.
Meanwhile, Koltsovo Airport has temporarily suspended flight arrivals and departures. The reasons for imposing these restrictions have not been officially detailed, but such measures are often implemented in Russia when there is a threat of drone attacks.
No official confirmation has been provided as yet
As of now, the Russian authorities and Wildberries have not confirmed that the logistics complex was hit. Reports of a possible attack are based on information from Russian Telegram channels and require official confirmation.
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