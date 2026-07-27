Russia has struck civilian vessels in ports in Mykolaiv region: one person has been killed and others injured. PHOTO

On the night of 27 July, Russia carried out strikes on civilian merchant vessels in ports in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the State Enterprise ‘Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority’.

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As noted, the vessels that came under enemy fire have been blockaded in Ukrainian ports since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 and are not carrying out commercial voyages.

One person has been killed and others injured

The attack has resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

"This is yet another deliberate strike by russia against Ukraine’s civilian shipping and port infrastructure. Attacks on vessels that have been unable to leave the blockaded ports for years once again demonstrate the systematic nature of Russian terror against the maritime sector and pose a direct threat to the lives of civilian seafarers.

Ukraine continues to document these crimes and calls on the international maritime community to respond decisively to russia’s attacks against the civilian merchant fleet," emphasises the "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority".