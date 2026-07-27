Man in balaclava with knife detained at rally against Fedorov’s dismissal in Lviv: his identity established. PHOTO

During a rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal in Lviv, a man wearing a balaclava pulled out a knife and began moving towards the speakers. Rally participants detained him and handed him over to the police. The man has already been identified.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about the incident?

The incident reportedly occurred during a rally in the square near the Taras Shevchenko monument in Lviv.

According to preliminary police information, at around 9:00 p.m., a man whose face was concealed by a balaclava pulled out a knife and began moving towards the speakers. Rally participants detained him and then handed him over to police officers who were nearby.

An investigative team and officers from other units of Lviv District Police Department No. 1 arrived at the scene.

The man’s identity has been established

Law enforcement officers established that the detainee was a 32-year-old resident of Novoiavorivsk. A knife was seized at the scene. The man is known to have a mental health disorder.

Authorities are currently considering placing him in a specialised facility.

See more: "We will stand until all demands are met": Protests over Fedorov’s resignation continue for 12th day in Ukrainian cities. PHOTOS