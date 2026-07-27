"We will stand until all demands are met": Protests over Fedorov’s resignation continue for 12th day in Ukrainian cities. PHOTOS

On Monday, 27 July, protests against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence continued in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities for the 12th consecutive day. The protesters are demanding that he be reinstated. There were also calls to replace Veterans Affairs Minister Vitalii Kim, who headed the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration before the government reshuffle.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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Day 12

Rallies are taking place in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy and other cities.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, around 50 residents gathered in the square outside the administrative building.

Photo: Suspilne

People held cardboard placards calling for Fedorov to be reinstated. They chanted: "Shame!", "If it works, don’t touch it!", "Fedorov is Defence Minister!", and "Drones instead of blood!"

Photo: Suspilne

In Mykolaiv, people are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and that a veteran replace Kim as Veterans Affairs Minister.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

In Dnipro, around 80 people gathered for a peaceful rally. The messages on their placards have remained unchanged over the past several gatherings: "Bring Fedorov back" and "Fedorov is our Defence Minister."

Photo: Suspilne

In Lviv, the rally began at around 8:00 p.m. near the Taras Shevchenko monument on Svobody Avenue. According to police, around 150 people gathered.

The protesters carried cardboard placards reading: "Restore Fedorov’s authority," "Fedorov to the Defence Ministry," "You will have to hear us out," "Why are we being ignored?" and "We will stand until all demands are met." They also chanted: "One united and indivisible Ukraine" and "Fedorov is Defence Minister."

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Despite the rain, more than 40 people also gathered in Teatralna Square in Rivne. The protesters rallied under the slogan: "We have one Mykhailo; now we need the second."

Photo: Suspilne

In Cherkasy, people chanted: "Listening to the people is not weakness," "We stood, we stand, and we will keep standing," and "Fedorov is Defence Minister."

See more: Demonstrations calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement are continuing for eleventh day in cities across Ukraine. PHOTOS

Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Since 16 July, rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov have been taking place in various cities across Ukraine. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Fedorov: Resignation is related to system’s effectiveness