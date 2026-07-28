Russians attacked Kharkiv with UAV: roof of five-story building caught fire; There are casualties. PHOTOS
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a strike drone. In the Novobavarskyi district of the city, the drone struck a five-storey residential block, causing the roof to catch fire and resulting in casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
Destruction in Kharkiv
- As a result of an enemy UAV ‘striking’ a five-storey building in the Novobavarskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof, affecting an area of 200 m².
- Windows in nearby blocks of flats and a private car were damaged.
Victims of the air raid
Medical staff diagnosed eight people with an acute stress reaction.
All of them are receiving treatment.
Units from the State Emergency Service quickly brought the fire under control.
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