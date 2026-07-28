Russians attacked Kharkiv with UAV: roof of five-story building caught fire; There are casualties. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a strike drone. In the Novobavarskyi district of the city, the drone struck a five-storey residential block, causing the roof to catch fire and resulting in casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Destruction in Kharkiv

As a result of an enemy UAV ‘striking’ a five-storey building in the Novobavarskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof, affecting an area of 200 m².

Windows in nearby blocks of flats and a private car were damaged.

Victims of the air raid

Medical staff diagnosed eight people with an acute stress reaction.



All of them are receiving treatment.



Units from the State Emergency Service quickly brought the fire under control.

Read more: Russia completely destroyed gas stations on Kharkiv-Poltava highway











