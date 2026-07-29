83 servicemen and army trucks used on private construction project: unit commander detained in Odesa region – Kravchenko. PHOTOS

A military unit commander has been detained in the Odesa region for allegedly assigning 83 servicemen to build a private house. He has been notified of suspicion and faces up to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Law enforcement officers in the Odesa region exposed a military unit commander who, according to the investigation, had his subordinates build his private house over a period of several months.

83 servicemen performed construction work

During a search at the site, approximately 83 servicemen were found performing construction work. Investigators also documented the use of military trucks to deliver construction materials. The evidence collected indicates that these actions were systematic.

This concerns more than the unlawful use of state resources. Servicemen were diverted from their direct duties, which, during wartime, directly affects the unit’s combat readiness.

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He faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment

The major was detained. Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Southern Region, he was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offence is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

"The law is the same for everyone, regardless of position, rank or authority," the Prosecutor General stressed.

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