Occupiers struck minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people injured, two in serious condition. PHOTOS
Russian forces carried out an attack using an FPV drone on a public minibus in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vygivskyi, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"An hour ago, a Russian FPV drone struck a minibus carrying passengers. A deliberate and cynical attack on civilians," the statement reads.
It is noted that, as of now, seven people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old boy.
Rescue workers and police evacuated the injured from the danger zone and took them to a medical facility. According to preliminary reports, two people are in a serious condition.
Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of yet another terrorist attack by Russia.
Consequences of the attack
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