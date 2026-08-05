Wildberries warehouse is on fire following drone attack in Tula region. PHOTO

On the night of 5 August 2026, a Wildberries warehouse caught fire following explosions in the town of Aleksin, in the Tula Region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by an OSINT analysis carried out by ASTRA.

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Attack on the Tula Region

It is reported that the facility was attacked by drones. The company confirmed the fire at its logistics complex, noting that staff had been evacuated and that the receipt of goods had been redirected to other warehouses.







The regional governor announced that 107 UAVs had been shot down and confirmed that the Wildberries sorting centre had been hit, as well as damage to residential buildings and two businesses in Novomoskovsk and the Uzlovsky district.