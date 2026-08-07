172 kilograms of TNT and components for artillery ammunition: Explosives dealer detained. PHOTOS

Police in the Kharkiv region have detained an explosives dealer and seized 172 kilograms of TNT and fuzes.

Law enforcement officers in the Kharkiv region exposed and detained a man who had organised a scheme for the illegal sale of explosives and components for ammunition, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The offender had prepared a cache in a forest belt in advance to store the dangerous "goods." He brought two sacks of TNT weighing a total of 172 kilograms, as well as a box containing fuzes for artillery ammunition, to the cache.

Investigators documented two instances of explosives being sold. The suspect received UAH 240,000 for the TNT and fuzes he had sold before being detained by law enforcement officers.

The man has now been served a notice of suspicion. He faces up to seven years in prison for the unlawful handling of explosives.







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