Animal shelter catches fire in Kyiv region: dogs killed, some enclosures destroyed. PHOTOS

A fire broke out at the Sirius animal shelter in the Kyiv region on the night of 9 August. Animals were killed in the fire, and some of the enclosures were destroyed.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the State Emergency Service and the Kyiv region police.

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Losses and extent of damage

The Rescue Service received a report at 4:29 a.m. of a fire in animal enclosures at the shelter in the settlement of Fedorivka, within the Dymer territorial community.

Upon arrival, rescuers established that the animal enclosures were on fire. The blaze was extinguished at 5:55 a.m. after spreading across an area of 300 square metres.

The shelter says the fire was caused by a short circuit.

"Early in the morning, a major voltage surge caused a short circuit at the shelter, and despite our efforts, a fire broke out. Some of the enclosures, the kitchen, the workshop, tools, and food supplies were destroyed. We rescued 70 dogs, but eight animals in our care were killed," the shelter said.

Law enforcement response

Investigators from the Vyshhorod District Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation into a violation of statutory fire or industrial safety requirements that resulted in a fire (Part 1 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

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