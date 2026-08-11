In Novosibirsk, residents were ordered not to go outside or open their windows due to Putin’s visit. PHOTO

In Novosibirsk, ahead of Vladimir Putin’s visit, a series of restrictions were imposed on local residents. Citizens were advised not to go out onto the streets whilst the presidential motorcade was passing, not to approach windows, and not to use electronic or optical devices.

Local residents were urged to "refrain" from going out onto the streets whilst Putin’s motorcade was passing through, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

In addition, citizens were advised not to go near windows and not to use electronic or optical devices.

Similar instructions were given to students at Novosibirsk State University who were staying in halls of residence.

Free movement was restricted on campus, and barriers – typically used during mass events – were erected near the new buildings of the university’s educational and research centre.

Electric scooter hire was also restricted across much of the Akademgorodok and on the city’s main streets.

Putin arrived in Novosibirsk on the night of 11 August

According to local sources, law enforcement officers began to be deployed along the presidential motorcade’s route as early as Monday evening – approximately every 50 metres.

A large number of traffic police officers were spotted on Bolshevitskaya Street, which connects the city centre with Akademgorodok.

At the same time, ahead of the president’s arrival, street improvements were being carried out in a hurry: asphalt was being laid, pavements and building façades were being repaired, and lawns were being laid.

During his visit, the Russian president is due to visit the ‘Siberian Ring Photon Source’ in the science town of Koltsovo, as well as the student campus in Akademgorodok.

Putin last visited Novosibirsk in 2018.

Read more: Putin reshuffles leadership of Russian forces fighting against Ukraine