Russia kills Ukrenergo employee with FPV drone in Sumy region. PHOTO

Mykola Myronov, a senior dispatcher with the Sumy Operational Control Group of the National Power Company Ukrenergo, was killed in a Russian drone attack over the weekend.

The company reported this on Monday, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"Our colleague had simply driven to a store when an ordinary civilian car was attacked by a Russian FPV drone. Unfortunately, Mr Mykola sustained extremely serious injuries and died. His wife is currently in hospital," Ukrenergo reported.

"Mykola Myronov devoted more than 25 years to working in the energy sector. Throughout the difficult past few years, he remained committed to his profession despite the relentless shelling of energy facilities in the frontline region. His colleagues remember Mykola Volodymyrovych as a decent, kind, and principled person and a highly skilled professional," the company said.

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