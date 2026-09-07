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Russia attacked Odesa region: houses damaged, cars set alight. PHOTOS
On the night of 7 September, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region. Fires broke out and damage was caused in the Odesa and Izmail districts. All the fires have been extinguished.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Odesa district
Two cars and some dry grass caught fire. Fences, the façade and the windows of two residential buildings were also damaged.
Izmail district
A residential building was damaged, and two cars and an outbuilding caught fire.
All the fires were quickly brought under control.
Consequences of the attack
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