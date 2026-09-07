Russia attacked Odesa region: houses damaged, cars set alight. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 September, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region. Fires broke out and damage was caused in the Odesa and Izmail districts. All the fires have been extinguished.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Odesa district

Two cars and some dry grass caught fire. Fences, the façade and the windows of two residential buildings were also damaged.

Izmail district

A residential building was damaged, and two cars and an outbuilding caught fire.



All the fires were quickly brought under control.

Read more: Russian Armed Forces shelled Odesa region: "Orlivka" border crossing has temporarily suspended operations (updated)

Consequences of the attack











